The Ukrainian delegation of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, while participating in the World Telecommunication Standardization Assembly (ITU WTSA), blocked Russiansʼ access to management positions in research groups of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the period 2025-2028.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Statistics.

They noted that from now on, the Russians will have limited access to global telecommunications processes — they will only be able to observe the results of research, but will not influence them.

This decision was supported by 40 countries, including the USA, Great Britain, Canada, Japan, France, Poland and others. It will strengthen the protection of international law and global telecommunications security.

The Ministry of Statistics explained that ITU is a specialized UN agency that sets standards in the field of communication, manages the distribution of radio frequencies and satellite orbits, and also helps countries develop telecommunications infrastructure. The agency includes 193 countries, so the decisions and standards adopted by the ITU are key for the global telecommunications industry in the world.

