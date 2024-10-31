The Air Defense Forces destroyed 17 drones and two missiles overnight

On the night of October 31, Russia attacked the bridge across the Dniester estuary (Zatoka, Odesa). The occupiers fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea and eight Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea. The Air Defense shot down two guided air missiles.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The Russians launched two more Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Rostov region at Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

The occupiers launched 43 attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from Russian Kursk and Oryol. The Air defense and electronic defense forces managed to shoot down 17 UAVs, neutralize 23 more, and send three back to Russia.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, units of electronic defense systems and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The anti-aircraft systems worked in Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Poltava regions.

