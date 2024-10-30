WP: Most swing-state voters fear violence if Trump loses

Most voters in swing-states in the US are worried that supporters of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will respond with violence if he does not win the election.

Such results were shown by a survey by The Washington Post (WP) and Schar School.

More than 5 000 registered voters took part in the poll, which was conducted in the first half of October in seven swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

According to the poll, 57% of voters are very or somewhat worried that Trump supporters will resort to violence if he loses, compared to 31% who think Harris voters will resort to violence. 66% of voters are not sure that Trump will accept defeat, while 69% are sure that Harris will accept defeat.

In addition, 45% believe that Trump will try to rule as a dictator, compared to 19% of Harris. Among Trump supporters, 37% think Harris will try to become a dictator, while 85% of Harris voters think Trump will seek unchecked power.

At the same time, the survey shows that more voters from swing-states trust Trump more than Harris in overcoming threats to democracy in America — 43% to 40%.

After the previous elections in the USA, when Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden, Republican supporters stormed the Capitol building, where Congress sits. As a result of the incident, five people died, including one police officer.

Elections in the USA

This yearʼs presidential election in the USA will be held on November 5, 2024. Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democratic Party representative Kamala Harris will compete for the White House.

Both politicians have already presented their own candidates for the post of vice president. Republican James David Vance consistently opposes aid to Ukraine and says that the country will have to cede some territory for a ceasefire. Democrat Tim Walz is known for his support of Kyiv and sharp criticism of Trump and Vance.

