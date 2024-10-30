European Commissioner for Enlargement: Ukraine can become a member of the EU by the end of 2029

Ukraine will be able to become a member of the European Union within five years if it carries out all the necessary reforms.

This was reported today by European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varheliy at a press conference in Brussels, DW reports.

On September 30, a report on EU enlargement was presented in Brussels, which talks about the progress of candidate countries for accession.

According to Varheliy, the EU has created additional tools for Ukraine, Moldova and the countries of the Western Balkans to "help them accelerate the implementation of reforms."

"These instruments are called ʼGrowth Planʼ, ʼUkraine Planʼ, depending on the country. And with the help of this plan, we have made it possible for the Western Balkans, Moldova, as well as Ukraine to complete the reforms in order to prepare everything and become a member of the EU by the end of the next mandate of the European Commission," he said.

The mandate of the new European Commission will last until the end of 2029.

