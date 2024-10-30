Yonhap: South Korea does not yet plan to supply 155-mm shells to Ukraine

South Korea currently does not plan to supply Ukraine with 155 mm shells.

This is reported by Yonhap with reference to sources.

Answering a question about whether South Korea is considering the possibility of supplying Ukraine with 155-mm artillery shells, the interlocutor of the publication explained that no requests were received from the Ukrainian side and that such a plan is not being considered.

At the same time, according to the source, the country plans to strengthen cooperation with Ukraine against the background of sending North Korean soldiers to Russia and this week will start negotiations regarding the visit of Kyivʼs special envoy to South Korea.

"The Ukrainian side will need a day or two to appoint a special representative and finalize the plan for the visit and negotiations here," he said.

He also added that in the event of the participation of North Korean troops in hostilities, South Korea will first consider the issue of providing Kyiv with defensive weapons.

Participation of the North Korean military in the war against Ukraine

South Koreaʼs National Intelligence Service reported that North Korea has already sent 3 000 of its troops to Russia. In general, according to South Korean intelligence, 12 thousand soldiers will be sent to Russia. The first part of the military was transported by ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet to Vladivostok on October 8-13, they were given Russian uniforms, weapons and fake Russian passports to hide their participation in the war.

Soon after that, videos about the training of North Koreans at Russian training grounds began to appear on the Internet, and Babel sources said that they were being trained in such cities as Khabarovsk, Ussuriysk, Blagoveshchensk, and Vladivostok. And on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian Federation, a "special Buryat battalion" is being formed, staffed by citizens of the DPRK.

The American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, citing a former Russian spy, wrote that the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea, which Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed in June, contains a secret clause. According to the agreement, the DPRK will be able to send approximately a thousand of its soldiers to Ukraine at first, and later more.

The head of GUR Kyrylo Budanov says that in exchange for soldiers, North Korea receives money and nuclear technology from Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.