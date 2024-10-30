The Russians are already 6.7 km from Pokrovsk. Some areas of the city will be blocked off for defense

Some areas of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region will be blocked for the defense of the city.

The head of the Pokrovsk city military administration Serhiy Dobryak informed about this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, 11 900 people still remain in the city, 55 of them are children. At the same time, the Russian army is already 6.7 kilometers from one of the outskirts of Pokrovsk. Therefore, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are already blocking the outskirts of the city.

"And thanks to the engineers who developed the cityʼs defense plan. According to this plan, we are already entering the city. People see it. Therefore, we once again call on people to evacuate, because the city will be completely blocked for events and exits from neighbourhoods and streets. We are already blocking the outskirts of the city. That is, we are not stopping the construction of fortifications," Dobryak said.

In the comment Social.Donbas, he clarified that the city will not be completely blocked for entry and exit. This will be done only for some districts of Pokrovsk. According to him, fortifications have already been built to cover the streets and neighbourhoods of the city.

Dobryak emphasized that the authorities urge people to leave Pokrovsk at least for the winter, because there will be no heating season in the city, only heating points will operate.

