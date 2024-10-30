The European Commission informed that it is ready to open the first negotiating clusters with Ukraine next year

The European Commission is ready to open the first negotiation clusters with Ukraine in 2025 if the necessary conditions are met.

This is stated in the communique of the European Commission in connection with the presentation of the report on the blocʼs expansion.

The EC emphasizes that the start of accession negotiations with Ukraine became an important recognition of Ukraineʼs determination to continue reforms on the way to EU accession.

The agency notes that after the first intergovernmental conference in June 2024, the analytical examination of the acquis (screening) is progressing smoothly.

"If Ukraine fulfills all the conditions, the Commission expects the opening of negotiating clusters, starting with the ʼbasic principlesʼ, as soon as possible in 2025," the message reads.

In a separate report on Ukraine, the European Commission commented on the “Yedyni Novyny” telethon, noting the need to review whether the marathon is really "the best platform for ensuring a free exchange of opinions between Ukrainians."

The report also mentioned the Rada TV channel, stressing that the main task of the parliamentary channel should be the dissemination of information about parliamentary activities, in particular about the work of representatives of the parliamentary opposition

