Dengue fever and famine are spreading to new regions because of drought

As of 2023, almost half of the land area has been extremely dry for at least one month. Whereas in the 1980s, the average such indicator was only 15%. This worsens the epidemic situation in these areas and complicates access to fresh water.

This is stated in a study of the Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change magazine, the BBC writes.

Thus, 30% of the Earthʼs surface was in an arid climate for three months or longer. More than 40 years ago, the indicator remained at the level of 5%. Hot weather increases the evaporation of water from the soil, which makes it even drier. At the same time, heavy precipitation is increasing in other regions.

Over the past 10 years, rainfall and downpours have increased by 61% on the land compared to the period 1961-1990. The oceans are warming, so more water evaporates into the atmosphere. The temperature of the air also rises, thanks to which it retains more moisture. This leads to heavy rainfall.

Remains of the Khabor River in the Syrian city of Hasakeh.

We are talking about an extreme drought when precipitation is extremely rare for half a year or moisture evaporates from plants and soil very actively. Sometimes both of these factors. This negatively affects water supply, sanitation, food security and human health, as well as energy supply, transport and even the economy of countries.

Rainlessness is caused by a number of factors, ranging from natural weather phenomena to human exploitation of the land. Heat is of particular concern in South America, the Middle East and the Somali Peninsula, scientists say.

Last year, the number of people who were undernourished due to drought increased by 151 million compared to the 1990s. The death rate of people over 65 from the heat has increased by 167%.

Due to the heating of the Earth and high humidity, the viruses that are carried by mosquitoes are spreading. Dengue cases have peaked, and malaria and West Nile fever are being recorded in areas where no one has been sick before. Dust storms pollute the air. Scientists expect the situation to worsen if it is not possible to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

During the summer of 2024, 17 patients with West Nile fever were hospitalized in Kyiv. In Ukraine, the virus belongs to the I group of particularly dangerous. According to WHO international standards, the disease belongs to the IV risk group.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets