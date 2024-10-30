Zelensky confirmed the request to the US to provide Tomahawk, but this was confidential information

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that Ukraineʼs request for Tomahawk missiles was one of the secret parts of the Victory Plan, and was outraged by the "outpouring" of this information.

He said this in an interview with representatives of the leading mass media of the Northern European countries.

"When many countries started to support the victory plan — do you see what is happening in the media [regarding this]? They said that Ukraine wants (or wanted) a large number of missiles, such as Tomahawk, etc.," he stated.

According to the president, the Tomahawk issue was confidential information between Ukraine and the United States.

"How to understand these messages? So this means that there is nothing confidential between the partners,” added Zelensky.

The New York Times reported the day before that the secret part of the Victory Plan contained a request to provide Tomahawk. NYT interlocutors believe that this is an absolutely impossible requirement.

The Tomahawk has a range of 1 500 miles (2 414 km), which is more than seven times the range of ATACMS missiles that Ukraine received this year. And the US has sent only a limited number of such systems, senior US officials said.

A plan to win

On October 16, President Zelensky publicly presented the Victory Plan in detail for the first time, speaking before Ukrainian deputies in the Verkhovna Rada. It contains five points. The first four are designed for implementation during the war, and the last — after the war.

Invitation to NATO even before the end of the war. Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture".

Zelensky claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture". Strengthening the defense. This clause provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, the joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries and access to intelligence partners.

This clause provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, the joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries and access to intelligence partners. Containment of Russia. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The clause provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West.

Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The clause provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West. Development of Ukraineʼs strategic and economic potential and strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in mining and use of these resources.

Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in mining and use of these resources. The US contingent in NATO will be able to replace the Ukrainian military. After the end of the war, the Ukrainian military can use its experience to strengthen the defense of NATO and Europe.

The plan also contains secret supplements that have already been shared with partners. According to the president, the implementation of each point is calculated for a certain period of time, and if you start implementing it right now, the war will be able to be ended no later than the end of next year.

