Social network X has updated its Community Notes fact-checking system. User notes with context or background to a post will now appear in less than 20 minutes.

This is reported by the developers and the technology publication Engadget.

As they say in the social network, after the upgrade, new Lightning Notes for the post become publicly available 14 minutes 33 seconds after writing and 18 minutes 20 seconds after uploading the post itself.

X information about updates on the platform. Community Notes / X

Xʼs fact-checking system has previously been criticized for being slow compared to the speed with which fakes spread. Bloomberg wrote that a community note on a viral post may appear in a few hours. Therefore, it is seen only by a part of users, but the majority remains misinformed.

However, it is unclear how often Lightning Notes will be used for posts in X. After all, not all posts containing false data are immediately flagged for analysis. As Engadget points out, sometimes this doesnʼt happen at all. According to the social network, more than 800 thousand co-authors work in the Community Notes program around the world. It is expected that some posts will still take longer to be reviewed.

In April 2024, the social network X warned users that their number of followers may decrease. The developers planned to clean the platform from bots and spammers.

In July, X flagged Bellingcatʼs investigation into the Russian X-101 strike on “Okhmatdyt” as dangerous content.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets