The Air Defense shot down 33 Russian drones out of 62

On the night of October 30, anti-aircraft systems shot down 33 out of 62 Russian drones. Another 25 UAVs were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians attacked with Shahed and unspecified drones. They were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

The Russians also hit the private sector of the Sumy region with a missile of an unknown type.

There are casualties as a result of the Russian drone attack. In Kyiv, the wreckage of a drone fell in the Solomyansky district, where nine people were injured, including a child.

