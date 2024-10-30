Kyiv was attacked by drones — nine people were injured

On the night of October 30, Kyiv was again attacked by drones — this is already the 19th Russian attack in October. The wreckage of the drone fell in the Solomyansky district, where nine people were injured, including a child.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

A fire broke out in a high-rise building due to the fall of drone fragments, 18 people were evacuated. Also, at another address in this area, an administrative building caught fire, and later a gas control point was depressurized there — this problem has already been eliminated. There were no casualties.

The air alert in Kyiv lasted for more than two hours. Russian drones did not change their constant tactics — they approached the capital from different directions, at different heights. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will soon announce more details about the attack.

