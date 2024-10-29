A woman who corrected Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region was imprisoned for 10 years

The court found the woman guilty of disseminating information about the movement, movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed under martial law and for selfish reasons (Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this, she will spend ten years behind bars.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Prosecutors proved that a resident of the village of Dovzhyk (Bohodukhivsky district) communicated with a representative of FSB of the Russian Federation and, on instructions, gave him information about the location of the Ukrainian military in the village.

The convict worked at a Kharkiv energy industry enterprise. She also provided data from the workplace to the representative of the Russian Federation so that the Russian military could attack the industrial facility in the future.

The law enforcement officers established that the woman came to the attention of the Russian special services not by chance: she traveled to Moscow and Belgorod quite often and never hid her pro-Russian position.

The defendant was arrested in August 2023, she was awaiting sentencing in custody.

