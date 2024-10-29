Romania may start shooting down UAVs flying towards it

The Ministry of Defense of Romania has prepared a draft law that will allow shooting down drones that have violated the countryʼs airspace.

This is evidenced by the document.

The draft law was submitted for public discussion. It regulates the control of both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles. If the regulation is adopted, Bucharest will shoot down drones that illegally enter Romanian airspace and threaten peopleʼs lives and property.

Drones can be neutralized, controlled or destroyed depending on the degree of threat. The drone will be destroyed only if it attacked or responded aggressively to interception by security means.

The bill also proposes to authorize such actions for allied systems and aircraft stationed in Romania. This is in line with collective defense agreements with NATO and EU members. Brussels is trying to find a unified approach to UAVs in all countries of the bloc, say the Ministry of Defense of Romania.

The European country shares a 650-kilometer border with Ukraine. In the evening of October 23, Romania declared an air raid alert in the Danube town of Tulcea due to two targets that the radars detected in the countryʼs airspace. The Ministry of Defense announced that two F-16 fighter jets were taking off from the air base in Borch to monitor the situation.

According to the agency, as of the end of September 2024, wreckage of drones that fell due to Russian attacks on port infrastructure in Ukraine were found in 11 places on the territory of Romania. Ten of them were discovered in Tulcea.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets