The population of hedgehogs has decreased by almost a third over the last decade

Hedgehogs were transferred to the "near threatened" category of the International Red Book. The species is in a vulnerable state, their numbers in the natural range have decreased by at least 30% over the past decade.

This is reported by The Guardian.

Until recently, hedgehogs were so widespread in Europe that they were in the category of "least concern" of the Red Book. However, the animals have now started to disappear due to human activities — construction, farming and road construction.

Animals suffered, in particular, due to collisions with cars and gardening. The fact is that the pesticides used to care for plants kill insects. However, chemicals also poison hedgehogs that eat these insects.

Experts urge people to take care of mammals and engage in environmentally friendly gardening. For example, leaving small gaps in the fences to facilitate the movement of animals, not using pesticides and making wooden houses.

In the UK, one in four mammal species is threatened with extinction. The population of many other animals, including migratory birds, is also declining. They migrate to the UK in winter from colder climates.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets