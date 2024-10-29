News

The Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistics. The Air Defense Forces shot down 26 drones

Oleksandra Opanasenko
On the night of October 29, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed drones and drones of an unspecified type, and also hit Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

The Air Defense Forces shot down 26 enemy drones. Another 20 drones were lost in location, and one returned to Russia.

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

