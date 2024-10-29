The Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistics. The Air Defense Forces shot down 26 drones

On the night of October 29, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 48 Shahed drones and drones of an unspecified type, and also hit Kryvyi Rih with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Air Defense Forces shot down 26 enemy drones. Another 20 drones were lost in location, and one returned to Russia.

Drones were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Chernihiv and Poltava regions.

From the evening of October 28 and during the night of October 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine. Russian strikes killed people in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, and injured people in Kyiv.

