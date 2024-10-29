“Derzhprom” in Kharkiv and a building in Kyiv: Russia attacked Ukrainian cities at night

From the evening of October 28 and during the night of October 29, the Russian army attacked Ukraine. Russian strikes killed people in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih, and injured people in Kyiv.

Kharkiv

At night, the Russians struck the private sector in the Osnovyansky district. One house was completely destroyed, it was hit by a hybrid missile "Grim-E1". 19 houses and four cars were partially damaged.

From under the rubble of the destroyed house, rescuers retrieved four bodies of the dead — two women and two men. The search lasted for hours.

Before that, the Russians hit the “Derzhprom” building, one of the most famous constructivist buildings in the world, which is under temporary enhanced protection by UNESCO. Then the enemy attacked the center of the city with guided air bombs FAB-500. In general, because of this, hundreds of windows in administrative buildings, the regional hospital and residential buildings were damaged. Six people were injured.

Kryvyi Rih

The Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person died, 12 were injured. Rescuers managed to evacuate five people and hand them over to emergency medical workers.

The Russians damaged 11 apartment buildings, a clinic, a school, an administrative building, and destroyed garages. A fire broke out in a residential building and outbuildings with a total area of 500 sq. m. It has already been extinguished.

Kyiv

In Kyiv, around 04:29, a parked car, a shop and a commercial building in the Solomyansky district caught fire due to a drone attack. The gas pipe was also depressurized, which caused a fire. 15 people were evacuated from the building. Four victims were handed over to medics.

This was the 18th air attack of the Russian Armed Forces on the capital since the beginning of October. UAVs entered the city from different directions, they were detected and destroyed by air defense. However, debris fell in the Solomyansky and Svyatoshynsky districts. In the latter, debris broke windows in a three-story administrative building. People survived.

