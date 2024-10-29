Sweden allocates €63 million for military aid to Ukraine from its previous support packages. €20 million of this money will be allocated to the purchase of Ukrainian-made defense equipment.

This was reported by the Swedish government press service.

Swedenʼs Defense Logistics Agency concluded an agreement with Denmark that the latter will receive €20 million, which will be spent on the purchase of Ukrainian weapons and equipment. Sweden will continue to promote procurement according to the Danish model, because the increase in production in Ukraine strengthens the European defense and industrial base.

In this way, Sweden wants to get the opportunity to jointly develop innovative solutions and increase Ukraineʼs potential for the production and maintenance of defense equipment.

Another €43 million will go to already launched multilateral initiatives to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These include the Fighter Coalition, the Maritime Security Coalition, the Mine Action Coalition and the IT Coalition.

Also, as part of this support, Sweden will contribute to the NATO Fund for Ukraine (NATO CAP), which purchases military equipment.

The day before, Sweden declared a new humanitarian aid package of more than €9 million for Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.