Sweden provides Ukraine with a package of humanitarian aid worth more than $10 million

The Swedish government has decided to provide Ukraine with a new humanitarian aid package worth SEK 110 million (over $10.3 million). The support is mostly intended to meet the increased needs of the Ukrainian population on the eve of winter.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sweden.

These funds will go, among other things, for demining, water, hygiene products, food, medicine and heat for the population, as well as support for internally displaced people.

The humanitarian package was distributed among four organizations.

The Swedish government provided the Ukrainian Red Cross with 50 million Swedish kroner ($4.7 million) to meet the humanitarian needs of the population until winter. In particular, these funds will be used for guaranteed access to heat and electricity, distribution of food, hygiene products, medicine and water.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) receives 20 million Swedish kroner ($1.8 million) to help internally displaced people.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) receives SEK 30 million ($2.8 million) for demining Ukrainian territories.

Another SEK 10 million ($941,000) goes to the UNFPA organization, which helps meet the needs of women in the field of sexual and reproductive health, prevents sexual and gender-based violence, and provides support to victims of violence. UNFPA also contributes to the reconstruction and strengthening of the health care system in Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.