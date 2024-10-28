Three Russian soldiers were suspected of murdering a man who was found in a mass grave in Izyum

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have informed three servicemen of the Russian army of suspicion that they are involved in the death of one of the Ukrainian civilians who was found in a mass grave in Izyum (Kharkiv region) in September 2022.

The head of the investigative department of the police in the Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov reported this.

In the spring of 2022, three Russian soldiers abducted a 57-year-old man from Izyum directly from his home, took him to the torture chamber, and began to abuse him. There they beat him to death — breaking his ribs, frontal and hyoid bones, upper jaw, larynx cartilage. This man aroused the suspicion of Russian military personnel because of his "active patriotic position."

Two of the suspects turned out to be Ukrainians from Poltava and Luhansk regions, who fought among Luhansk pro-Russian militants in the Luhansk region occupied by the Russian Federation. The third suspect is a combat vehicle commander, a contractor from the 27th motorized rifle brigade, originally from Dagestan.

According to Bolvinov, they have already found enough evidence, in particular, they have interrogated witnesses, the daughter of the tortured man, carried out photo identification, and received the conclusions of the examination.

At the same time, at least three alleged participants in the murder of a 57-year-old resident of Izyum have not been identified.

On September 15, 2022, it became known that a mass burial of dead military personnel and civilians was found near Izyum — there were 447 bodies there. Most of the exhumed bodies showed signs of violent death, and 30 showed signs of torture.

At the beginning of September, the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian troops managed to liberate 421 settlements, including Izyum and Balaklia.

