The failure of BRICS, the return of Ukrainian children from Russia and sanctions. Zelenskyʼs main theses from the Times of India interview

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to one of the largest Indian publications Times of India. In particular, he talked to the journalist about the BRICS summit in Russia, the sanctions of Western partners against the Kremlin and Indiaʼs influence on the war.

BRICS summit in Kazan

Zelensky called the BRICS summit, which took place in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan (Russia), October 22-24, a complete failure. According to him, not many leaders who were bet by Moscow did not come to the event.

"Saudi Arabia was not represented at the leadership level, there was no unity in BRICS. I think the goal of Putinʼs summit was to polarize the world, he didnʼt achieve that. Even the less political, non-specific proposals of Brazil and China [regarding the settlement of the war in Ukraine] are unacceptable to him from the point of view of territorial integrity. For China, I would say, it was a slap in the face, and for Brazil as well," the president said.

He also criticized the visit of UN Secretary Antonio Guterres to the summit in Russia. The president called this step a hidden support for Russia and added that there can be no neutrality between the aggressor and the victim.

The role of Narendra Modi in the war in Ukraine

"Prime Minister Modi can influence the end of the war. This is the great value of India. Blocking the Russian economy, cheap energy resources, and Russiaʼs defense-industrial complex will reduce Moscowʼs ability to wage war against us [Ukraine]. The G20 is considered the ʼBig 20ʼ because 20 major economies can inhibit Putinʼs wishes," says Zelensky.

Return of Ukrainian children deported to the Russian Federation

Since the start of the full-scale war, Russia has abducted tens of thousands of minors from Ukraine. Fewer than a thousand managed to return home. Zelensky called on partners to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. More than 40 countries are working in this direction.

"We would really like India to help with that. You can support the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit, because the third point was about the return of children. Prime Minister Modi can do this because he has enormous influence. Let Modi bring at least a thousand [Ukrainian children]. You need to raise this issue at the G20 meeting. India can also invite us to this meeting along with Brazil. Therefore, the G20 can share the obligations," said the President of Ukraine.

Western sanctions against Russia

According to Zelensky, India, China, Turkey and other countries that did not join the sanctions to deter Moscow helped it earn money by their actions. However, he added that the restrictions still work and have yielded results.

“Sometimes [this happened] even with the understanding that the energy resource they are buying is fueling the war. If they revised their values, the sanctions would function fully. Now they work only partially, because the world fulfills them partially," said the head of state.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets