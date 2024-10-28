Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada draft laws on the continuation of mobilization and martial law

President Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the parliament documents on the extension of martial law and general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 days — until February 7, 2025.

This is stated in draft laws No. 12151 and No. 12152, registered on the website of the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament).

Martial law in Ukraine and the general mobilization of men are coming to an end on November 10, 2024. Therefore, the head of state proposes to extend them for another 90 days. This will be the 13th similar vote of the MPs.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, martial law has been introduced in Ukraine and general mobilization has been announced. Conscripts are prohibited from traveling abroad, except for certain exceptions. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 can be called up for service if they have no legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets