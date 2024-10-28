At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 66 Russian drones

On October 28, the Ukrainian air defense shot down 66 Russian drones out of 100.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians attacked with Shahed and other unspecified drones. They were shot down in Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Poltava, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Cherkasy regions.

Most of the drones were shot down in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Khmelnytskyi regions. In addition, 24 Russian drones were lost in location, four more flew to Russia and Belarus.

Several Russian drones hit the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine. Emergency power outages were introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions. Combat work continues.

