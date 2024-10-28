In the second round of elections to the Seimas of Lithuania, the opposition Social Democrats won

The Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) won the second round of elections to the Sejm. It will receive the most seats in the next parliament, significantly ahead of her competitors.

The Lithuanian broadcaster LRT writes about it.

The Social Democratic Party will have 52 seats in the Diet. The ruling center-right party "Homeland Union — Lithuanian Christian Democrats" came in second with 28 seats, and the nationalist and populist "Dawn of the Nemunas" came in third with 20 seats.

Social Democrats win 52 seats in the new Lithuanian parliament. LRT

The opposition Social Democratic Party is headed by Vilija Blinkevičute. After the second round of the elections, she held a meeting with the leader of the "For Lithuania" Democrats Saulius Skvernialis, whose party won 14 seats in the parliament, to discuss the prospect of forming a ruling coalition.

Blinkevičute also stated that she is considering the possibility of inviting the Union of Farmers and Greens to join the coalition (they have 8 seats). Each of these parties supports Ukraine in the war, and also advocates increased defense spending. To have a majority, the coalition must get at least 71 seats in the 141-member Sejm.

Meanwhile, the head of the "Homeland Union — Lithuanian Christian Democrats", the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielus Landsbergis informed about his resignation from the position of party leader. He will not work in the future Sejm.

"The voterʼs signal is quite clear to the party and to me personally, and it would be wrong not to hear that signal," he said.

According to the Central Election Commission, the turnout in the second round is 41.31%, while in the first round it was at the level of 52%.

