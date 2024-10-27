The Donetsk Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating the killing of civilians by the Russian military in Selydove

The Donetsk Prosecutorʼs Office is investigating the murders by Russians of two civilians from Selydove and the shooting of a civilian car.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On October 27, a number of Telegram channels released a video showing Russian military forces shooting a car in Selydove. Two civilians were in the cabin, one person was injured. Soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces pulled the wounded man away from the line of fire, provided him with first aid and evacuated civilians. Previously, it happened on October 24.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

The media reports that the Russians also shot two women in Selydove. It is claimed that the bodies of the dead are located in the area of the private sector, which was practically unaffected by the hostilities. Probably, people were killed already after the territory was occupied by the occupiers.

Law enforcement officers are investigating crimes under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war). Employees of the prosecutorʼs office are investigating the circumstances of the events and identifying the victims.

Author: Anastasia Mohilevets

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.