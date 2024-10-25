With the help of Qatar, Ukraine received lists of missing soldiers and letters from prisoners of war.

This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, after a meeting with the Qatari Minister of International Cooperation Lolva Rashid Al Khater.

The parties also discussed speeding up the process of exchanging prisoners of war. Before that, they worked out agreements to help civilians who found themselves in a difficult life situation. Assistance includes, in particular, restoration of personal documents.

Qatar mediates between Ukraine and Russia in matters of military and civilian prisoners. With his assistance, children from the Russian Federation and the occupied territories have already returned to Ukraine more than once.

The coordination headquarters reported that 8 000 Ukrainians — both military and civilian — are in Russian captivity. So far, Ukraine has managed to return home 3 767 people. The last exchange was held on October 19.

