Ukraine returned 95 soldiers from captivity. Among them are those illegally convicted by Russia

Ukraine returned 95 military personnel from Russian captivity. These are soldiers who defended Mariupol and "Azovstal", Donetsk region, Luhansk region, Kharkiv region, Kyiv region, Chernihiv region and Kherson region.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The exchange was carried out through the mediation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Among the released prisoners are many military personnel who were "convicted" by Russia on fabricated cases. Thus, 28 Ukrainian soldiers received long court terms, and 20 received life imprisonment for defending their homeland.

National Guardsmen, military sailors, soldiers of the Armed Forces, border guards and representatives of other units of the Security and Defense Forces returned home today. 69 soldiers and sergeants and 26 officers are among them.

Many of those released have serious illnesses and the effects of severe injuries, as well as severe weight loss due to torture and malnutrition.

This is the 58th exchange of prisoners since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia. During it, it was possible to return Maksym Butkevych, a Ukrainian human rights defender and military man, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison in Russia on a fabricated case.

In total, Ukraine returned 3 767 people.

