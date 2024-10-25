Musk invested more than $118 million in Trumpʼs campaign

In early October 2024, American billionaire Elon Musk invested another $43.6 million in America PAC to promote the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump.

This is evidenced by documents obtained by Politico regarding financial contributions to the Republicanʼs campaign.

The SpaceX founderʼs new contribution to the PAC brings the total donations to more than $118 million. According to the publication, Musk is closely associated with the group and has appeared at several recent campaign events in the state of Pennsylvania.

America PAC funds were spent mainly on campaigning to strengthen Trumpʼs position in swing states. The PAC promoted Trump on radio in North Carolina on Oct. 24, according to ad tracking firm AdImpact. The committee runs Muskʼs million-dollar daily sweepstakes among voters who sign America PACʼs petition pledging to support free speech and gun rights.

During previous US election campaigns, Musk donated only small amounts, sometimes giving funds to Democrats. But this year he became one of the biggest political donors in the country. In early October, he also contributed $10 million to the Senate Republican primary Super PAC and contributed to several other party-affiliated groups.

In addition to Musk, other famous people donated to America PAC for the first time in October: businessman Nelson Peltz donated one million dollars and Betsy DeVos, the US Secretary of Education for 2017-2021, donated two.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets