The Air Defense Forces destroyed 36 Russian drones overnight

On the night of October 25, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 36 Russian drones, another 16 drones were lost in location.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In total, the Russians launched 63 Shahed attack drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type over Ukraine from such directions as Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia).

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Anti-airscraft systems worked in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne and Poltava regions. Most of the UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.