Ukraine is developing an internal plan to strengthen Ukraine, which will exist together with the victory plan.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi told about this following the results of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Headquarters meeting.

"Along with the Victory Plan, we must work out all the necessary steps of Ukraine that will provide our state with internal results. This applies to the front, defense industry, economy and finance, the information sphere, ensuring justice, regional work and other strategic areas," the president said.

He added that the secretary of the NSDC will be responsible for organizing this work.

For the first time, the publication "BBC News Ukraine" reported on the internal action plan on October 23. According to media sources, it, in contrast to the victory plan for Western partners, will include steps that Ukraine itself must take.

It should be prepared and presented to Ukrainians by the end of the year, the journalistʼs sources added.

A plan to win

On October 16, President Zelensky publicly presented the victory plan in detail for the first time, speaking before Ukrainian deputies in the Verkhovna Rada. It contains five points. The first four are designed for implementation during the war, and the last — after the war.

Invitation to NATO even before the end of the war. Zelenskyy claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture".

Zelenskyy claims that this will be a "testament of determination" and will show how the partners see Ukraine in the "security architecture". Strengthening the defense. This clause provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, the joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries and access to intelligence partners.

This clause provides for the continuation of the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Russia and the lifting of restrictions on strikes deep into the Russian Federation, the joint repulsion of Russian air attacks with friendly neighboring countries and access to intelligence partners. Containment of Russia. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The item provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular, the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West.

Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its land, which will be sufficient to protect the state in the future. The item provides for the joint production of weapons, in particular, the financing of weapons production in Ukraine by the West. Development of Ukraineʼs strategic and economic potential and strengthening of sanctions against the Russian Federation. Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in mining and use of these resources.

Valuable resources are concentrated in Ukraine, including uranium, titanium, and lithium. They can strengthen Ukraine and allies. Ukraine proposes to sign special agreements with the EU and the USA on joint protection, investment in mining and use of these resources. The US contingent in NATO will be able to replace the Ukrainian military. After the end of the war, the Ukrainian military can use its experience to strengthen the defense of NATO and Europe.

The plan also contains secret supplements that have already been shared with partners. According to the president, the implementation of each point is calculated for a certain period of time, and if you start implementing it right now, the war will be able to be ended no later than the end of next year.

