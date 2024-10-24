Ex-model says Donald Trump touched her without consent. Jeffrey Epstein brought the woman to him

Former model Stacey Williams claims the current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump touched her breasts and buttocks without consent. It happened in 1993 in Trump Tower, when the late Jeffrey Epstein, who is accused of pedophilia and organizing prostitution, introduced them.

The Guardian writes about it.

According to Stacey Williams, it was a "twisted game" between Trump and Epstein, who were friends at the time. She was on a walk with Epstein when the man offered to stop by Trump Tower to say hello to Trump. Then the latter pulled the model to him and put his hands on her chest, waist and buttocks. The woman added that she was very confused and saw that the two men were smiling at each other.

Donald Trumpʼs press secretary Caroline Levitt denies the allegations, saying "this fake story was made up by Kamala Harrisʼ staff."

Stacey Williams in 1996.

Stacey Williams said that later in 1993, Trump sent her agent a postcard by courier showing his Mar-a-Lago residence and Palm Beach resort. The card reads, “Stacey, your home away from home. Love, Donald."

Стейсі Вільямс / The Guardian Стейсі Вільямс / The Guardian Стейсі Вільямс / The Guardian

The woman has shared her story before on social media, but revealed all the details during an online meeting organized by Survivors for Kamala, which supports the US Democratic presidential candidate. This week, Survivors for Kamala also published an ad in the New York Times signed by 200 survivors of sexual and gender-based violence. It was supposed to remind that the court found Trump responsible for sexual violence.

After the incident, Williams says, she and Epstein left Trump Tower, and she felt that Epstein was angry with her.

“Jeffrey and I left, he didnʼt look at me or talk to me. I felt the anger seething around me and when we got to the sidewalk he looked at me and just swore and said, ʼWhy did you let him do that?ʼ the woman said, adding that he made her feel so disgusting."

Soon he and Epstein parted ways. Williams noted that she did not know about his crimes against children and women, which became known later.

Donald Trump is accused of sexual harassment by almost 20 women. The accusations relate to the fact that Trump kissed them without consent, put his hands under their skirts, entered their dressing rooms. Donald Trump denies everything.

What is known about Epstein and his ties to Trump

American financier Jeffrey Epstein was first arrested in 2008. He was convicted of having sex with minors and organizing prostitution. After 13 months in prison, the financier made a deal with the prosecutorʼs office and was released. In 2019, he was charged with human trafficking.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered thousands of names of famous people, politicians, movie stars and businessmen in Epsteinʼs notebook, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, The Rolling Stones leader Tick Jagger, and billionaire Richard Branson. This launched a series of accusations and suspicions against famous personalities that they may have used Epsteinʼs services.

Epstein was detained on July 7, and on August 10, 2019, he committed suicide in prison. His body was found in the cell where he was serving his sentence.

In December 2023, a US court ordered the release of the names of more than 170 people from the close circle of financier Jeffrey Epstein.

This year it became known that former US presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton flew on Jeffrey Epsteinʼs private plane "Lolita Express". From 1993 to 1997, Trump traveled on Epsteinʼs private jet at least seven times, sometimes with members of his family. However, it is not known whether Trump has ever visited Epsteinʼs Caribbean island, which was the center of his international sex-trafficking network. Trump and Epstein were business partners at the time and were often seen together at official events.

Accusations against Trump from women

In May, a jury found Donald Trump guilty of sexual assault against columnist Elizabeth Jean Carroll. The politician had to pay Carol $2 million in compensation. In addition, Donald Trump was found guilty of defamation when he denied the incident — for which he was awarded another $3 million in compensation in favor of the woman.

Photographer and model Christine Anderson said that in the 1990s in Manhattan, Trump touched her vagina through her underwear. Rachel Crooks, Trumpʼs company administrator, said he kissed her on the lips without permission in 2005. Jill Hart, who ran a beauty pageant company for a long time, described how Trump harassed her and touched her vagina through her panties. In total, 11 women came forward with official accusations against Trump at the time.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.