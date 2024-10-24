Ukrainian Olympic champion Oleksandr Abramenko ends his sports career

Ukrainian Olympic ski acrobatics champion Oleksandr Abramenko is ending his sports career.

Abramenko informed Tribune about this.

The athlete said that he did not sign the athlete-instructor contract. Instead, he passed the competition and signed a contract as a senior coach of the Ukrainian national freestyle acrobatics team.

In addition, Abramenko holds the position of the first vice-president of the National Ski Federation of Ukraine.

On October 20, the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Hutzait informed that Abramenko was ending his career. He did not specify the reasons for this decision of the athlete.

Oleksandr Abramenko became the 2018 Olympic champion and the silver medalist of the 2022 Olympics in ski acrobatics. In 2019, he won silver at the World Championships.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.