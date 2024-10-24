News

Ukrainian Olympic champion Oleksandr Abramenko ends his sports career

Oleksandra Opanasenko
Ukrainian Olympic ski acrobatics champion Oleksandr Abramenko is ending his sports career.

Abramenko informed Tribune about this.

The athlete said that he did not sign the athlete-instructor contract. Instead, he passed the competition and signed a contract as a senior coach of the Ukrainian national freestyle acrobatics team.

In addition, Abramenko holds the position of the first vice-president of the National Ski Federation of Ukraine.

On October 20, the president of the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine Vadym Hutzait informed that Abramenko was ending his career. He did not specify the reasons for this decision of the athlete.

