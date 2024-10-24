Online military training is launched in the “Army+” application

An online training service has appeared in the "Army+" application, where verified training materials on military matters have been collected. Ukrainian soldiers will be able to earn new ranks even in field conditions.

This was reported by the Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov.

The following courses are available to military personnel authorized in the application: "General Training", "Life in the Field" and "UAV Systems".

The courses are divided into modules with lessons, each of which is followed by a knowledge test and an exam at the end of the course. Information can be learned in practice.

"Army+" will also offer "Communication on the Battlefield" and "Psychological Training" courses.

The "Army+" application was presented on August 8. It was created by analogy with "Diia" to relieve the military from paperwork. The function of personal identification ("Army ID") and the reporting system (electronic reports) are available there.

It is also planned to add a digital analogue of the military ticket and a system of bonuses, discounts and social benefits for the military to "Army+".

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.