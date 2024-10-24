The Russians shot Ukrainian prisoners of war again

Fighters of the Russian army shot four Ukrainian prisoners of war of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) near the city of Selydove in the Donetsk region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

On October 6, four the NGU soldiers were on a combat mission, and around 1:00 p.m. the Russians began storming Ukrainian positions and captured these soldiers. After that, the Russians recorded the interrogation of the wounded, unarmed National Guardsmen on video.

The next day, October 7, the Armed Forces of Ukraine regained lost positions and found the bodies of killed Ukrainian servicemen.

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a grave international crime. The prosecutorʼs office has already started a pre-trial investigation into the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The Russians executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

