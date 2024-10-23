Roman Hladkyi is no longer the Chief of Staff of the Unmanned Systems Forces

Captain First Rank Roman Hladkyi, who was appointed chief of staff of the command of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) in the summer of this year, no longer holds this position.

Oleksandr Yarmak, the staff sergeant of the USF command, told about this in an interview with "Suspilno".

"Our chief of staff was changed," he said.

According to Yarmak, a new person has already been appointed to this position, but he did not specify who it is. He emphasized that he is not personally familiar with the new leader, but "there are many people from the volunteer movement who give good reviews about him."

Another source of "Suspilny" in the Forces of Unmanned Systems confirmed that Roman Hladky was recently transferred from SBS, and another person has already been appointed to his place. Who became the new chief of staff of the SBS — it has not yet been announced.

With reference to sources, Suspilne writes that the former commander of the 28th Brigade, Colonel Oleksiy Halabuda, has become the new head of the USF.

What preceded

The scandal with Hladky broke out at the end of August, when MP Maryana Bezugla wrote that Hladkovsky was appointed commander of the USF despite the fact that he has no experience of working with UAVs, was suspected of treason, espionage and corruption, and also has a wife with a Russian passport, and his daughter competed for Russia. A number of media, such as Ukrinform, wrote about this back in 2018.

The next day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the appointment of Hladky, stating that he had passed all the necessary checks by the Security Service of Ukraine and had permission to work with information with the highest degree of secrecy.

On September 3, Hladky was removed from his post, and the SBU initiated a special inspection of him. At the same time, the SBU emphasized that they had not previously conducted any checks on Hladky.

On September 11, the Toronto Television OSINT team reported that it had found data on Hladkymʼs crossings of the Russian border in 2014 and 2015, when, in particular, he served in the Command of the Naval Forces in the merged base of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation "Kordon".



