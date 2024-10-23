Poll: Georgiaʼs ruling party wins 35% of the vote, and the opposition pro-European party — 52%

On the eve of the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the opposition TV channel "Mtavari" published the results of a new public opinion poll, according to which the ruling party "Georgian Dream" won 35% of the vote, and the four main opposition parties — 52%.

This is reported by "Echo Kavkazu".

Here is the ranking of the parties according to this version of the survey:

"Georgian Dream" — 35%;

"Coalition for changes — Gvaramia, Melia, Girchi, Droa" — 19%;

" Unity " — 16%;

" — 16%; " Strong Georgia " — 9%;

" — 9%; "Gakharia — For Georgia" — 8%;

"Girchi" (Yago Khvichiya) — 3%;

"Alliance of Patriots"/"Alt-info" — 3%;

Labor Party — 2%;

Other parties — 5%.

Based on these data, “Georgian Dream” will be able to get 61 mandates in the new parliament, and the opposition ones — 89 ("Coalition for Changes" — 33, "National Movement" — 28, "Strong Georgia" — 15, "Gakharia for Georgia" — 13).

Parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 26, 2024. For the first time, they will not be held under the majority system, which increases the oppositionʼs chances of success.

Currently, the ruling party in Georgia is "Georgian Dream", which was founded by the pro-Russian oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili . Ivanishvili publicly promises political repression after the elections in October, in which "Georgian Dream" plans to win again. The party adheres to a pro-Russian course of policy, copies Russian laws, in particular on " foreign agents " and restrictions on the rights of LGBT people. Because of this, the European Union suspended the process of Georgiaʼs integration, and on October 4 suspended high-level meetings.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.