The EU has suspended high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian government

The European Union (EU) decided to stop meetings with the government of the pro-government "Georgian Dream" in response to the anti-European actions and rhetoric of the ruling party.

Ambassador of the European Union to Georgia Pavlo Herchynskyi told journalists about this, "Echo Kavkaza" reports.

He said that in June there was an internal discussion between the EU member states about what should be the approach to the Georgian authorities, which the bloc believes is unfriendly to the European Union.

"In addition, we discussed how we should approach the anti-Western and anti-European narrative, propaganda and conspiracy theories and decided not to have any high-level contacts with the current government of Georgia. That is why in recent months there have been no high-level visits to Georgia, no high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian authorities in Brussels," said Herchynskyi.

Moreover, the ambassador emphasized that the European Union is ready to work with the authorities "ready to join the EU."

"If Georgia becomes a one-party state, a country where political opposition is prohibited, where civil society will have to go to work abroad, if basic human rights, not to mention the rights of minorities, are not protected, Georgia will not be able to become a member of the European Union — not today, neither tomorrow nor the day after tomorrow... If this government is interested in the process of Georgia joining the European Union, we are ready to work with any government democratically elected by the Georgian people," the ambassador said.

On July 9, the European Union suspended the process of Georgiaʼs integration. All because of the law on "foreign agents" adopted by the Parliament of Georgia, which was finally adopted by the Parliament of Georgia on May 14, despite the resistance of the opposition and mass protests in the capital with clashes. This document provides for the creation of a special register, which will list all non-commercial legal entities and mass media that are financed from abroad by more than 20%. They must publish an annual financial report — otherwise they will receive fines and inspections.

On September 17, the Parliament of Georgia adopted draft laws limiting the rights of LGBT people. The document actually repeats a similar Russian law.

