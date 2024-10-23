Eminem and Obama supported Kamala Harris in the US election race

American rapper Eminem and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, supported the Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It happened at the pre-election rally of the Democrats.

This is reported by ABC News.

The rally took place on October 22 in the city of Detroit (Michigan) — the birthplace of the American rapper. According to Eminem, if Harris leads the country, it will respect and protect human rights and freedoms. At the same time, the rapper has been criticizing Donald Trump for a long time.

“As most of you know, Detroit and the state of Michigan mean a lot to me. During this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever. I think itʼs important to use your voice. So I encourage everyone to come out and vote,” Eminem said from the stage.

After that, the rapper introduced the 44th leader of the USA Barack Obama. He came on stage to the song "Lose Yourself". The politician even read a few lines of the legendary hit in front of the audience.

“If your grandfather behaved like this, you would be worried. He [Trump] is the one who wants unchecked power. We donʼt need to see what an elderly, deranged Donald Trump looks like. America is ready to turn the page," Obama said.

The event was held a few days before the start of early voting in Michigan. Democrats hope the celebrity event will boost voter enthusiasm.

Elections in the USA

The US presidential election will be held on November 5, 2024. Donald Trump became the Republican candidate in July and introduced his vice presidential candidate JD Vance. He categorically does not support aid to Ukraine.

The incumbent President Joe Biden was supposed to be the leader of the Democrats. However, he withdrew from the race in June after a failed debate with Trump. The official endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the candidate from the Democratic Party — she officially became it on August 21. Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz is running for vice president. Walz supports Kyiv and criticizes Trump and Vance.

Author: Anastasiia Mohylevets