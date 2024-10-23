Ukraine received $1.1 billion from the IMF

Ukraine received $1.1 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The money will help cover priority budget expenditures and maintain macro-financial stability. This is the result of the successful fifth review of the EFF program by the IMF Executive Board.

The Extended Financing Program for Ukraine from IMF has been in effect since 2023 and is designed for four years — until 2027. The total amount of the program is $15.6 billion. EFF is part of Ukraineʼs international support package, which currently amounts to approximately $122 billion.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, all of Ukraineʼs own state budget revenues have been used to finance defense. Such expenses make up about half of the budget. All civil expenditures of the state budget are financed by Ukraine at the expense of foreign financial aid.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.