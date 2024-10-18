IMF agreed on a $1.1 billion tranche for Ukraine

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the fifth revision of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine.

This was reported by IMF.

Therefore, Ukraine will receive another tranche of almost $1.1 billion. The money will go to the state budget and help Ukraine finance critical expenses, social assistance, salaries of doctors, teachers, etc.

Ukraineʼs economy remains stable, and the EFF indicators are high, despite difficult conditions. IMF notes that Ukraine managed to fulfill all quantitative performance criteria at the end of June and four structural benchmarks.

Therefore, financial assistance will help preserve the development of reforms and contribute to macroeconomic stability. At the same time, Ukraineʼs financing needs remain high due to the ongoing war.

The Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Ukraine from the IMF has been in effect since 2023 and is designed for four years — until 2027. The total amount of the program is $15.6 billion. EFF is part of Ukraineʼs international support package, which currently amounts to approximately $122 billion.

