Russian agents were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv. They were detained

Law enforcement officers detained two Russian intelligence agents who were preparing a terrorist attack in Kyiv.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

According to the investigation, the detainees were supposed to detonate homemade explosives in one of the crowded places of Kyiv. SBU says their goal was to kill as many people as possible to spread panic among Ukrainians.

For this, Russian intelligence recruited a 20-year-old resident of Zaporizhzia, who was looking for easy money in Telegram channels. The Russians gave her detailed instructions on how to make her own explosives.

According to their instructions, the suspect used two mobile phones, to which it was necessary to connect a detonator with a plastid, which the girl had to get from a disguised cache. She had to find out the geolocation on the eve of the terrorist attack.

SBU claims that the suspect communicated with a staff member of Russian military intelligence who was in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The suspect also involved her 26-year-old roommate in cooperation with the Russians. Before the terrorist attack, they were supposed to carry out the "control" task of the Russian special service: to set fire to several Ukrainian military vehicles in the Zaporizhzhia region.

SBU caught both suspects red-handed — they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle on duty on the southern front. Mobile phones with evidence of subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation and "instruments of crime" were seized from them. SBU does not specify what exactly.

Both detainees were informed of suspicion of treason. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property, and are currently being held without bail.

