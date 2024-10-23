The Air Defense Forces shot down 57 Russian drones out of 81

On the night of October 23, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 57 Russian drones out of 81.

This was reported by the Command of the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Russians hit Ukraine with Shahed drones and drones of an unspecified type, and also attacked Odesa with an Kh-31P guided air missile.

Drones were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

In addition, 15 Russian drones are currently lost. Up to 9 drones are still in the airspace of Ukraine — combat work continues.

