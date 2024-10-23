Britain will allocate $155 million for the maritime coalition for Ukraine

Great Britain will additionally allocate another £120 million (approximately $155 million) to the maritime coalition for Ukraine.

This was reported on the website of the British government.

The new funding is allocated against the background of increased Russian attacks on Ukrainian port infrastructure in the Black Sea. Over the past three months, the Russians have attacked ports, civilian ships and grain warehouses in southern Ukraine almost 60 times. 79 people were injured, including workers of ports, logistics companies and ship crews, and therefore the price of ship insurance is increasing.

In addition, Britain is looking for partners to jointly finance the supply of "hundreds" of maritime drones, as well as surveillance radars to protect the Ukrainian grain corridor. In addition, the United Kingdom and Norway are jointly seeking approximately $130 million in joint funding for the coalition.

As part of the naval coalition, Ukraine has already received dozens of amphibious all-terrain vehicles and raiding boats, hundreds of anti-ship missiles, and hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition.

In December 2023, Great Britain together with Norway created a new coalition of maritime capabilities for Ukraine.

