At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 42 Russian drones

On the night of October 22, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 42 Russian drones.

This was reported by the command of the Air Force of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

During the night, Russia launched 60 drones over Ukraine, including Shahed and drones of an unspecified type. They were shot down in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kherson and Kharkiv regions.

Most of the attack drones were shot down in the Sumy region. Three people, including a child, died there due to a Russian attack.

In addition, 10 Russian drones were lost in location. One drone flew to Belarus, three more returned to Russia. Another enemy drone is still in the airspace of Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.