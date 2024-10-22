The Russian Federation massively attacked the Sumy region with drones — 3 people were killed

The Russian army massively attacked the Sumy region with drones on the night of October 22. There are downed drones, but there are also hits that killed three people. Among them is a child.

This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 25 attack UAVs over the region. In the morning, the Russians hit a residential apartment building and objects of critical infrastructure in Sumy. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.

At night, the occupiers hit the private sector. Three people died there.

Anti-aircraft battles continue. The air alert in the region was announced yesterday, October 21, and has been in effect for more than 11 hours.