There are casualties from Russian shelling in Sumy and Cherkasy regions

Russian troops attacked Ukraine on the night of October 19. There are casualties in Sumy and Cherkasy regions.

In the city of Shostka , Sumy region, the body of a dead man was found under rubble, the Sumy Regional Prosecutorʼs Office reported. Another eight people were injured. The building of the State Emergency Service, educational and medical institutions, and houses were damaged in the city.

A woman died in Cherkasy due to Russian shelling. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a woman born in 1961 was brought to the hospital in an extremely serious condition — she died. A critical infrastructure object was also attacked in Cherkasy area — the consequences are now being clarified.

In addition, a Russian drone targeted a warehouse, where one person was injured and refused hospitalization.

On the night of October 19, Russia launched more than 100 air targets over Ukraine: up to 98 drones (Shahed and drones of an unknown type) and 6 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles. They were destroyed in Odesa, Sumy, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

