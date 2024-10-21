Russians once again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war

Russian soldiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove, Donetsk region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that on October 18, 2024, at 2:38 p.m., in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, Russian servicemen captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian military put unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war face down. They kept them in this position, pressing their feet to the ground, and after some time they shot them at close range with automatic weapons.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

The Russian military executed at least 102 Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield, and 80% of the executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war were recorded this year.

