News

Russians once again shot Ukrainian prisoners of war

Author:
Iryna Perepechko
Date:

Russian soldiers shot two captured Ukrainian soldiers near Selydove, Donetsk region.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The investigation established that on October 18, 2024, at 2:38 p.m., in the Pokrovsky district of the Donetsk region, Russian servicemen captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian military put unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war face down. They kept them in this position, pressing their feet to the ground, and after some time they shot them at close range with automatic weapons.

The prosecutorʼs office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.