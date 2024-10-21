Three men were detained in Odesa for setting fire to relay cabinets of “Ukrzaliznytsia” on the order of Russia

Law enforcement officers exposed and detained in Odesa three local residents who set fire to relay cabinets ordered by Russia.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the suspects contacted a representative of the Russian Federation via messenger, who offered them extra money by setting “Ukrzaliznytsia” facilities on fire.

At the end of August, the suspects set fire to two relay cabinets of a railway race in the south of Odesa using an incendiary mixture prepared in advance. The men videotaped it to send as proof of the work done.

They were informed of the suspicion of sabotage committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). For this, the men face 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property. All three were remanded in custody without bail.

