Politico: EU to return to new sanctions against Russia in January — after Hungaryʼs presidency ends

Olha Bereziuk
EU countries seek to resume discussions on new anti-Russian sanctions in January. Thatʼs when Hungary — Moscowʼs closest ally in the EU — will be forced to hand over control of political discussions as its presidency of the EU Council comes to an end.

Politico writes about it.

The presidency will pass to Poland, one of the strongest supporters of Ukraine. Warsaw has already made clear it wants to use its six-month presidency to tighten controls on Russian fuel flowing into the continent, which remains a critical source of Kremlin revenue.

According to a number of diplomats and officials, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán used his countryʼs presidency to effectively shut down talks about sanctions. Now the member states expect Poland to put this issue back on the agenda.

"We hope that all the issues that have become hostages of the unconstructive blockade on the part of Hungary will be resolved with the necessary sense of urgency," the interlocutor of the publication emphasized.

Another diplomat said there is a growing awareness that the focus of sanctions needs to be clarified.

"We have to admit that the sanctions regime is not working as it should — there are problems with liquefied natural gas, there are problems with oil, there are problems with certain trade goods," the diplomat said.

But for the new package to take effect, the European Commission must first propose measures to the blocʼs 27 member states.

"First of all, we need a proposal from the Commission. We cannot blame Hungary if we have nothing to talk about," added the third interlocutor.

