Oleg Hulyak became the general director of Ukroboronprom

The Supervisory Board of the Joint-Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" appointed Oleh Hulyak to the position of General Director of "Ukroboronprom".

This was reported in the press service.

More than 20 candidates applied for the position of head of Ukroboronprom. They were selected by the Ukrainian representative office of Odgers Berndtson, an international company specializing in the selection of top managers.

Three candidates were shortlisted, with whom the supervisory board conducted a final interview and decided on the candidacy. The interviews were attended by representatives of the embassies of the USA, Great Britain and Germany.

"It is extremely important for us that the largest state defense company is headed by a person who has experience working in the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the head of the logistics department of the Armed Forces. He is a professional who perfectly understands what exactly is needed for the Defense Forces of Ukraine. He is a real leader: proactive, responsible and efficient. Thatʼs why we decided to appoint Oleg Hulyak as the General Director of the Society," commented David Lomdzharia, the head of the supervisory board of Ukroboronprom.

The Minister of Strategic Industries, Herman Smetanin, described Hulyak as an experienced leader who knows the urgent needs of the army.

The main tasks before him are to increase production volumes in the future, to complete the reform of the state defense industry sector and to build an effective anti-corruption infrastructure.

Oleg Hulyak was the temporary head of Ukroboronprom after Herman Smetanin was dismissed from the post of head in September 2024 and appointed Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine. From July 1, Hulyak worked as an adviser to the general director on military cooperation of Ukroboronprom. Prior to that, for three years he held the post of commander of the Logistics Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

